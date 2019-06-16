Sarri takes charge at Juventus after leaving Chelsea

was named new of Juventuson Sunday after his exit from following a troubled single campaign in was confirmed by both clubs.

returns to on a three-year deal just a season after leaving Napoli for Stamford Bridge, where he failed to garner fan support despite winning the and returning the Blues to the thanks to a third-placed finish in the

" has returned to Italy, where he has coached for the majority of his career. And from today, he will take over the reins at Juventus with a contract until June 30, 2022," Juventus said in a statement.

The win last month was Sarri's first major trophy as a coach, but he will be expected to deliver far more in

Juventus have won for the past eight seasons, denying Sarri's former in the process.

However, Massimiliano Allegri left at the end of the campaign after failing to guide the Italian giants to glory despite the signing of last year.

With Ronaldo now 34, winning the Italian giants' first title since 1996 will be Sarri's top priority.

Chelsea, meanwhile, must now turn their attentions to hiring an 11th of Roman Abramovich's reign in charge of the club.

"In talks we had following the final, made it clear how strongly he desired to return to his native country, explaining that his reasons for wanting to return to work in were significant," said in a statement.

are expected to try and lure the club's record goalscorer back to

Lampard has had just one full season in club management at Derby County, who he led to the final of the Championship playoffs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)