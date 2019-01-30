Credibility valuable asset in politics: Hardeep Puri's jibe at Rahul over meeting with Parrikar

After denied discussing issue with Rahul Gandhi, Puri said the is a "habitual offender" and should know that credibility is a valuable asset in

Gandhi paid a visit to Parrikar on Tuesday. Hours after meeting Parrikar, Gandhi told workers in Kochi that the former told him that he had nothing to do with the fighter jet deal.

The ailing on Wednesday accused Gandhi of using his courtesy visit for "petty political gains", asserting that there was no mention of the issue in their five-minute meeting.

Reacting to this, the without naming Gandhi said the "gentleman is a habitual offender".

"God Help Us! If what he said did not happen, why did he think it happened? After being contradicted by an ailing @manoharparrikar Ji almost immediately, the gentleman who is a habitual offender should know that credibility is a valuable asset in politics," he said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)