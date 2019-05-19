Coltan mine collapse kills nine in Burundi: official

Nine miners were killed and another 20 injured when an unregulated mine collapsed following torrential rains in northern Burundi, an and witnesses said Sunday.

The disaster occurred on Friday near the town of Kabarore, the sources said.

Four of the injured are in serious condition, a told AFP, requesting anonymity.

They were transported to local hospitals, the said.

Residents, civil security officials and the were involved in rescue operations until Saturday.

"Torrential rains had hit the region for several days," a witness told AFP.

Kabarore, in province, is some 90 kilometres (55 miles) north of Bujumbura, the capital of the central African country.

Several mines operate in the region, extracting -- a key component in and other -- as well as tin oxide and tungsten.

Such incidents occur regularly in but local authorities are discouraged from reporting them.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)