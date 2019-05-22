SC to hear BJP candidate's plea for protection from arrest in West Bengal

The Wednesday took note of violence during polls in and agreed to hear the plea of BJP candidate from seat seeking protection from arrest in several cases lodged against him by state police.

A vacation bench comprising and M R Shah took note of the submissions of that he be granted protection from arrest as he wanted to be present during counting of votes for elections tomorrow at in

"Violence is taking place there. You (Singh's counsel) know it very well," the bench said while agreeing to hear the plea of BJP candidate at 12:30 pm today.

Ranjit Kumar, appearing for Singh, said around 20 criminal cases have been lodged against him from April 4 to May 20 due to political vendetta and to ensure that he remains away during counting of votes.

"If I go back without protection I will be arrested. Tomorrow I have to be present at counting," the said, adding lawyers are on strike in Kolkata.