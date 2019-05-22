JUST IN
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Counting tomorrow, VVPAT may delay results
Business Standard

SC to hear BJP candidate's plea for protection from arrest in West Bengal

The candidate from Barrackpore seat alleged that the WB police has filed cases against him to ensure that he remains away during the counting of votes.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court
Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court Wednesday took note of violence during Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal and agreed to hear the plea of BJP candidate from Barrackpore seat seeking protection from arrest in several cases lodged against him by state police.

A vacation bench comprising Arun Mishra and M R Shah took note of the submissions of BJP leader Arjun Singh that he be granted protection from arrest as he wanted to be present during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections tomorrow at Barrackpore in West Bengal.

"Violence is taking place there. You (Singh's counsel) know it very well," the bench said while agreeing to hear the plea of BJP candidate at 12:30 pm today.

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for Singh, said around 20 criminal cases have been lodged against him from April 4 to May 20 due to political vendetta and to ensure that he remains away during counting of votes.

"If I go back without protection I will be arrested. Tomorrow I have to be present at counting," the senior lawyer said, adding lawyers are on strike in Kolkata.
First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 11:40 IST

