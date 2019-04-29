SC agrees to hear plea of Cong MP alleging violation of Model Code by PM Modi & BJP chief Amit Shah

The Monday agreed to hear tomorrow a plea of alleging that and have been violating the Code of Conduct during their campaigning for Lok Sabha polls.

A bench headed by said it would hear the petition of Dev tomorrow.

A M Singhvi, appearing for Dev, alleged that Modi and Shah have violated the Code of Conduct and the is not acting on her complaint.

Singhvi said four weeks have passed since the Code of Conduct was enforced in the country and both the and Shah have been allegedly violating the code.

To this, the bench said it will hear the plea on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)