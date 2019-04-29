JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

No one batting with Hardik made it harder for us, says MI's De Kock

Initial set of Expert Speakers Announced for Embedded Safety and Security Summit (ESSS) 2019
Business Standard

SC agrees to hear plea of Cong MP alleging violation of Model Code by PM Modi & BJP chief Amit Shah

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court Monday agreed to hear tomorrow a plea of Congress MP Sushmita Dev alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah have been violating the Model Code of Conduct during their campaigning for Lok Sabha polls.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it would hear the petition of Dev tomorrow.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Dev, alleged that Modi and Shah have violated the Model Code of Conduct and the Election Commission is not acting on her complaint.

Singhvi said four weeks have passed since the Model Code of Conduct was enforced in the country and both the prime minister and Shah have been allegedly violating the code.

To this, the bench said it will hear the plea on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 29 2019. 11:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU