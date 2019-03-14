JUST IN
Business Standard

SC appoints PS Narasimha as mediator to resolve disputes of admin in BCCI

"The game must go on," the bench said, asking Narasimha to act as mediator in the cricket administration disputes

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court Thursday appointed senior advocate P S Narasimha, who is assisting the apex court as an amicus curiae in the BCCI matter, as mediator for resolving various disputes related to cricket administration in the country.

A bench of Justices S A Bobde and A M Spare was informed by Narasimha that former apex court judge Justice (retd) D K Jain has assumed charge as the ombudsman of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"The game must go on," the bench said, asking Narasimha to act as mediator in the cricket administration disputes.

The bench also asked Narasimha to look into the dispute relating to release of funds by the court appointed committee of administrators to various cricket associations.

Besides, it restrained all other courts in India from entertaining for proceeding with any matter pertaining to BCCI and state cricket associations.
First Published: Thu, March 14 2019. 15:10 IST

