SC asks Centre why regular CBI director hasn't been appointed

-
ALSO READ
Coal Scam: SC asks SIT to file fresh status report on probe against former CBI director Ranjit Sinha
Officer, who probed Asthana, offers to recuse himself from investigation
Govt appoints four officers in CBI
SC to consider on Friday report of CVC which probed CBI director Alok Verma
Puducherry CM slams BJP for misusing CBI
-
The Supreme Court Friday asked the Centre why it has not appointed a regular CBI director and said it was "averse" to the appointment of an interim chief for the agency for a long period.
A bench comprising justices Arun Mishra and Naveen Sinha said the post of CBI director was sensitive and the government should have appointed a regular director by now.
Attorney General K K Venugopal told the court that a high-powered committee headed by the prime minister will hold a meeting Friday to select a new CBI director.
He also told the court that the Centre had taken the approval of the high-powered committee before appointing IPS officer M Nageswara Rao as the interim CBI director.
Taking account of the attorney general's submissions that the committee will hold a meeting on Friday, the apex court posted the matter for hearing on February 6.
The bench was hearing a petition of NGO Common Cause challenging the appointment of Rao as interim CBI Director.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU