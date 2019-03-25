SC Collegium recommends 16 lawyers as HC judges

The Collegium Monday cleared the names of 16 lawyers for appointment as judges of Kerala, and High Courts.

The apex court collegium comprising and Bobde and N V Ramana recommended the names of the advocates to the central government after assessing their merit and suitability.

For the High Court, the Collegium has forwarded the names of Conrad Stansilaus Dias, C P and Paul K K.

For High Court, the names of Savanur Vishwajith Shetty, Singapuram Raghavachar Krishna Kumar, Maralur Indrakumar Arun, Mohammed Ghouse Shukure Kamal, Ashok Subhashchandra Kinagi, Govindaraj Suraj, and were cleared by the apex court.

Advocates Avinash G Gharote, N B Suryawanshi, Madhav Jamdar, and were given the nod to be appointed as judges of the High Court.

In order to ascertain the suitability of the recommendees, the three-member Collegium have consulted the apex court judges conversant with the affairs of the High Court concerned before recommending their names for the appointment.

The Collegium, to which ten names of lawyers were sent for elevation as HC judges, cleared only five, sent back four names and deferred one to await further details.

With regard to elevation of lawyers as judges in the High Court, the Collegium accepted recommendations of eight lawyers and remitted one name to the high court collegium for reconsideration.

The Collegium accepted all the three recommendations for High Court.

