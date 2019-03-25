Delhi court summons lawyer Gautam Khaitan, 3 others on May 4 in money-laundering case

A Monday summoned Gautam Khaitan, his wife and two companies - Ismax and Windfor - following a charge sheet filed by in a case.

has summoned the four accused on May 4 after the agency filed the charge sheet against them earlier in the day alleging and possession of black money.

The criminal case under the Prevention of Act (PMLA) was filed on the basis of another case lodged by the under section 51 of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)