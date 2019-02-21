SC displeased over "public sparring" between CoA chief Rai, member Edulji

The Thursday expressed displeasure over "public sparring" between (CoA) and its member over certain issues concerning Board of Control for (BCCI) and told them not to go public over their differences.

A bench comprising Bobde and A M Sapre also said that they will appoint three more members to the CoA and the orders to this effect would be passed in chambers.

CoA had four members but after the resignation of and only two members are now left in CoA.

"We have heard in newspaper reports that some sparring is going on between CoA members...tell them not to go public with their differences," the bench said, adding that it was partly aware of the issues concerning BCCI.

The two-member CoA has been divided on several matters including the recent controversy involving cricketers and KL

Pandya and had attracted widespread criticism for their misogynistic comments on TV Show 'Koffee with Karan'.

On January 17, the CoA had told the apex court that an ombudsman be appointed for the Indian cricket board to decide the quantum of punishment for and Pandya.

Rai had reportedly recommended a two-match ban on Pandya and Rahul, but Edulji had taken the matter to the BCCI legal cell which refused to call the players' actions a violation of the code of conduct and recommended the appointment of an ombudsman.

The top court Thursday appointed retired apex court Justice D K Jain as first ombudsman.

