SC forum leader alleges assault

The of a local forum has claimed he was assaulted by a group of persons during a press conference held here to highlight alleged irregularities in social welfare residential schools in Telangana, police said Wednesday.

National Scheduled Castes Reservation Parirakshana Samithi in his police complaint said the group, including scholar P Alexander barged into the conference room and attacked him.

A video of the incident purportedly showed Srisailam being manhandled in the press conference room and later being chased and hit.

Srisailam claimed he was attacked for holding the press conference to highlight the alleged irregularities in social welfare residential schools in the state.

However, Alexander, who too lodged a counter complaint with the police, alleged Srisailam and his henchmen attacked him with stone, causing him bleeding injuries, police said.

Cases have been registered on both the complaints, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)