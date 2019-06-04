SC issues notice to Puducherry CM in power tussle matter

The Tuesday issued notice to V Narayanasamy in the power tussle matter in the

The had recently held that "cannot interfere" in the day-to-day affairs of the elected government there.

A vacation bench comprising Justices and M R Shah also directed that any decision having financial implication, which could be taken in the cabinet meeting of June 7 in Puducherry, shall not be implemented till June 21.

The apex court was hearing applications filed by the Centre and Bedi seeking that the situation prevailing before the high court's April 30 verdict be restored in the since the administration there has come to a standstill.

The bench sought response from Narayanasamy on the plea, which said the should be impleaded as a party in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)