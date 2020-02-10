Omar Abdullah's sister moves SC challenging his detention under PSA

-
ALSO READ
Article 370: Farooq Abdullah's daughter, sister detained during protest
Farooq Abdullah held under Public Safety Act; can go sans trial for 2 years
15 NC members meet Farooq, Omar Abdullah for first time in two months
Govt extends Farooq Abdullah's detention by three months under PSA
99% of Jammu & Kashmir has absolutely no movement restriction: Official
-
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah's sister on Monday moved the Supreme Court to challenge his detention under the Public Safety Act.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioner, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by Justice N V Ramana.
Sibal told the bench that they have filed a habeas corpus petition challenging the detention of Abdullah under the PSA and the matter should be heard this week.
The bench agreed for urgent listing of the matter.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU