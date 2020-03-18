SC pulls up Centre, telecos for self-assessment of AGR dues fixed by court

The Wednesday pulled up the Centre and telecom for doing self-assessment or reassessment of the (AGR) dues fixed by the apex court in its verdict given on October 24 last year.

The top court, which was also anguished by frequently published newspaper articles on the AGR issue, said all Managing Directors of telecom will be personally responsible and will be held for contempt of court for any such future newspaper articles.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, S A Nazeer and M R Shah refused to take up the Centre's plea for allowing telecom to pay AGR dues in 20 years, saying the application will be taken up after two weeks.