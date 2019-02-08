JUST IN
Business Standard

SC refuses to entertain sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhat's plea seeking security for his family

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhat's plea seeking security for his family.

A bench of justices A K Sikri and S Abdul Nazeer asked Bhat to approach the Gujarat High Court with his plea.

Earlier on October 4, the apex court had dismissed his wife's plea challenging the police probe and his judicial custody in a 22-year-old case of alleged planting of drugs to arrest an advocate, and said that he could approach an "appropriate forum" for relief.

First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 11:40 IST

