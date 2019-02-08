SC refuses to entertain sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhat's plea seeking security for his family

The Friday refused to entertain sacked officer Bhat's seeking security for his family.

A bench of justices A K Sikri and S asked Bhat to approach the with his

Earlier on October 4, the apex court had dismissed his wife's challenging the police probe and his judicial custody in a 22-year-old case of alleged planting of drugs to arrest an advocate, and said that he could approach an "appropriate forum" for relief.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)