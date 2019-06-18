Separate bypolls for two RS seats? SC to hear Congress' plea tomorrow

The Tuesday agreed to hear on June 19 a plea of Gujarat challenging the decision of the to hold separate bypolls to two seats in the state.

The seats fell vacant following the election of BJP and to Lok Sabha from Gandhinagar and Amethi, respectively.

A vacation bench of Justices and agreed to list the matter on Wednesday after mentioned it for urgent hearing.

The petition filed by MLA from Amreli and of Opposition in Gujarat Assembly, Pareshbhai Dhanani, has sought a direction to the EC to hold the bypolls together.

A press note issued by the poll panel on June 15 scheduled the election for both the seats on July 5.

The EC clarified that the vacancies for bypolls to all Houses, including Rajya Sabha, are considered "separate vacancies" and separate notifications are issued and separate polls are held, though the schedule can be the same.

But Gujarat told reporters the EC decision was "unconstitutional" and the BJP has "pressured" the EC to hold the bypolls separately.

Reacting to Chavda's accusations, Gujarat Minister said bypolls to are held separately, which is why the EC decided to issue separate notifications.

Shah has been given the charge of and

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)