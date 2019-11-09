JUST IN
Lord Ram's abode Ayodhya breathes easy after SC ruling in land dispute case
VHP hails SC verdict, says 60% of pillars and beams for Ram temple ready

VHP working president Alok Kumar claimed that 60% of pillars and beams for the Ram temple are ready

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Saturday described the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute as a "decisive step" towards the construction of a "grand" Ram temple and urged the central government to take speedy steps on the directions issued by the top court.

Addressing a press conference here, VHP working president Alok Kumar said the SC order is a "decisive step towards construction of grand Ram temple in Ayodhya".

The VHP, he said, expects the central government to take speedy steps on the directions issued by the Supreme Court, including creation of a trust to build the temple.

What is Ayodhya case?

He claimed that 60 per cent of pillars and beams for the Ram temple are ready.

"Today is a day of happiness for Hindus the world over," Kumar said.
First Published: Sat, November 09 2019. 15:33 IST

