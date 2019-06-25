Scientists successfully transfer 1st test tube rhino embryo

Scientists in say they've successfully transferred a test tube rhino back into a female whose eggs were fertilized in vitro, as part of an effort to save another nearly extinct sub-species of the giant horned mammal.

of the for Zoo and Wildlife Research in Berlin said Tuesday the procedure was performed last month on a southern white rhino at in

Hildebrandt is part of an international team trying to save the northern white rhino. The team is hoping to get permission from to harvest eggs from the last two surviving female northern white rhinos soon.

He told reporters that "this is the first positive proof that the entire procedure we've developed in theory can be successful.

