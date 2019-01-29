Sea of white: 'Hundreds of thousands' of fish dead in Australia

"Hundreds of thousands" of fish have died in drought-stricken in the last few days and more mass deaths are likely to occur, the authorities warned Tuesday.

Locals around the were confronted with a sea of white, as dead fish carpeted the waters near the southeastern Outback town of

Just weeks after up to a million were killed -- with scientists pointing to low and oxygen levels as well as possibly toxic algae -- another mass death occurred in the key growing region.

Inspectors from the New Department of Primary Industries have visited the site and said they found that "hundreds of thousands of fish have died".

"Further fish deaths in the are anticipated as a significant number of fish have been observed under stress," the department said in a statement.

The is part of the system that stretches thousands of kilometres across several states.

With temperatures expected to rise and no rain forecast, there remained a "high risk of further fish kills over the coming days and week," officials said.

While the has blamed the deaths on a severe drought, experts and locals say they stem from the systemic depletion and pollution of the river.

The inspectors added that the latest bout of kills were likely linked to "critically low levels of dissolved oxygen" caused by a sharp drop in temperatures after an extended period of hot weather.

New Regional Minister Niall Blair, who visited Tuesday, told national broadcaster his government was out of options, with installing aerators in rivers only a "band-aid solution".

"It's not a case of not being able to spend money on something, there just isn't any other alternative that anyone has offered up," Blair said.

"The only thing that will really change these conditions at the moment is fresh coming through the system and there is just no possibility of that at the moment." Australia's eastern inland regions have been hit by a prolonged drought, with extreme heatwaves in recent weeks exacerbating conditions.

The late arrival of the monsoon season in northern has also contributed to heatwaves in some regions.

The wet season eventually kicked off in mid-January, with record-breaking floods hitting the tropical top end of the vast continent, cutting communities off and stranding farmers in recent days.

Queensland's rose to 12.60 metres (41 feet) - a level not seen in over a century - over the weekend.

