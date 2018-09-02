Search operations underway in Shopian

Security forces Sunday launched a cordon and in of following a brief exchange of fire with militants, the police said.

Security forces were in the process of laying cordon in Imamsahib area of Shopian following information about presence of militants when the ultras opened fire at them, a said.

He said the security forces retaliated, leading to a brief exchange of fire.

"Search operations have been launched and the cordon strengthened in the are but there has been no fresh firing reported so far," the said.

