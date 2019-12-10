Sebi exempts Somany Ceramics promoter trusts from making open offer

Markets regulator on Tuesday exempted private family trusts related to promoters of from the obligation of making open offer following their proposed acquisition of shares in the Kolkata-based company.

The directive comes after three trusts -- Sanrakshith Family Trust, Shakthi Family Trust and Srijan Family Trust -- sought exemption from applicability of Takeover Regulation following their proposed acquisitions of shares and voting rights in

Shreekant Somany, one of the promoter of Somany Ceramics, has set up two family trusts -- Sanrakshith Family Trust and Shakthi Family Trust, while another promoter Anjana Somany has set up Srijan Family Trust.

Under the proposed transaction, Shreekant Somany will transfer 10.24 per cent stake to Sanrakshith Family Trust.

Besides, he will give 23.78 per cent shareholding to Shakthi Family Trust, while Anjana Somany will transfer 10.24 per cent shares to Srijan Family Trust.

Pursuant to this, these trusts will hold 44.26 per cent stake in

As per the regulatory norms, the proposed acquisition will attract the obligation to make open offer under the Takeover Regulations.

In an order, granted exemption to the family trusts from making open offer, saying that the proposed acquisitions are intended to streamline succession and promote welfare of the promoter family.

Besides, the proposed acquisition will not affect the interest of public shareholders and there will be no change in control of the pursuant to the proposed acquisitions, noted.

"The pre-acquisition and post-acquisition shareholding of the promoters in the target company will remain the same," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) noted.

Accordingly, Sebi granted exemption to the acquirer trusts from complying with the Takeover Regulations with respect to the proposed acquisitions in Somany Ceramics.