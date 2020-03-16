Coronavirus scare: Section 144 imposed in Nagpur to check Covid-19 spread

Authorities on Monday imposed section 144 of the CrPC in Nagpur to check the spread of novel (Covid-19).

Police said the measure, banning assembly of people, has been taken to contain the spread of the disease and for safety of members of the public.

Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Kadam, in his order, said the is spreading internationally and also in India and some positive cases of the disease have been detected in Nagpur too.



It has become necessary to restrict gathering of people in large numbers at one place in view to contain the spreading of and for the safety of people and public health, he said.

"With a view to remove fear among people, for safety of people and health of the public and for their peace and safety," section 144 of the CrPC is being imposed in the city," Kadam said.

"Through this order, all social, political, cultural, religious, sports,trade exhibitions and camps,tourism, meeting, rallies,protests and other programmes have been restricted," he said.