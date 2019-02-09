Section formenting communal riots won't be spared: Minister

: A small section of people who try to foment in society should be isolated and the government will take stringent action against such elements, M B said Friday.

He was speaking after inaugurating a three-day Beary Mela organised by the and Industry (BCCI) here.

said while 99 per cent of the population wanted to live in peace and harmony, one per cent was creating trouble on communal lines.

People who come forward to isolate such miscreants would get support from the government, he said.

The mela was aimed to create awareness on Beary culture and contribution to society and to promote business entrepreneurship.

Beary is an ethnic Muslim community in Dakshina Kannada district, who also speak beary, a language without script.

