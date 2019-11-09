JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Disputed Ayodhya site goes to temple, Muslims to get alternative land: SC
Business Standard

Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened around Jama Masjid; shops remain open

Delhi Police's Vajra Van and police personnel in two buses have been stationed outside the mosque to deal with any situation

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Police personnel patrol near the Jama Masjid as security has been beefed up in the view of the Ayodhya case verdict, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
Police personnel patrol near the Jama Masjid as security has been beefed up in the view of the Ayodhya case verdict, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

In view of the Ayodhya verdict, the security has been beefed up around the Jama Masjid area and parts of Old Delhi, police said on Saturday.

Shops were open in the area but the situation remains tense.

Police presence has been increased.

Delhi Police's Vajra Van and police personnel in two buses have been stationed outside the mosque to deal with any situation.

According to a police official deployed outside the Jama Masjid, police personnel have been asked to remain vigilant.

"In comparison to other days, security has been increased," a local said.

The Supreme Court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.
First Published: Sat, November 09 2019. 11:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU