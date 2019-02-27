Security beefed up at Hindon airbase

Security has been beefed up at the Air Force station area in Uttar Pradesh's district, police said.

Police are having extra vigil outside the airbase (outer cordon), while the is responsible for the security within the station (inner cordon), (DIG) Upendra Agarwal said.

The DIG said extra vigil was done outside the boundaries of the Bharat Electronics Limited, an and defence company. The in Sahibabad area is also being monitored by the police.

There is also vigil at the in Muradnagar to check any type of infiltration, the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)