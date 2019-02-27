Major world powers ask India, Pak to exercise utmost restraint

The US, the UK, China, and the on Wednesday urged both and to exercise utmost restraint and avoid further military activity by the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Tensions between and rose Wednesday after claimed it shot down two Indian fighter jets over Pakistani air space and arrested a pilot.

Pakistan tried to defuse the tension by saying war is futile and can lead to unknown consequences while making an oblique reference to the nuclear weapons that both possess.

Worried over escalating tensions, US spoke separately with foreign ministers of and Pakistan, urging them to avoid "further military activity".

"I expressed to both ministers that we encourage India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, and avoid escalation at any cost," Pompeo, who is accompanying at the second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said in

In London, said Britain is deeply concerned over rising tensions between India and Pakistan, urging both the nuclear-armed nations to exercise restraint to avoid further escalation.

"The UK is deeply concerned about rising tensions between India and Pakistan and urgently calls for restraint on both sides to avoid further escalation. We are in regular contact with both countries, urging dialogue and to ensure regional stability," she said.

In response to an urgent question on "The situation in Jammu & Kashmir" tabled during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions session, May told the that the UK remained in regular contact with both and was working towards de-escalating tensions.

has expressed "serious concern" over the escalation of tensions.

called on both sides to exercise "restraint", adding that existing problems should be solved by "political and diplomatic means".

For a second day, urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and said the two sides should engage in dialogue to uphold the peace and stability in the region.

Lu Kang's remarks came after Pakistan targeted military installations in India in response to Indian counter-terrorism in Balakot.

"I understand that in the latest development Pakistan says it had shot down two Indian aircraft and captured Indian pilots," Lu said in

In Brussels, the European Union's urged India and Pakistan to show the "utmost restraint" in their escalating confrontation.

"We expect both to now exercise utmost restraint and avoid any further escalation of the situation," Mogherini said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)