Exhibition shows success stories of Indian women scientists to celebrate Int'l Women's Day

A nine-day photo exhibition showcasing success stories of Indian scientists was set in motion here on Thursday by the on the eve of

The exhibition 'Celebrating Indian in Science: An Incredible Journey', with posters and stories of 40 scientists who have made a mark in the field, was inaugurated by Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of (DBT) under the Ministry.

She urged women to get inspired by the women who have contributed immensely in the field of science in the country.

"The objective of this exhibition is to show the budding scientists, researchers and students that women have played a key role in the field of science in our country and to get inspired by their stories and pursue their dream of becoming a scientist," Swarup said.

The exhibition will go on till March 15.

Swarup also launched a book featuring women scientists from various fields of science. The event was attended by various women scientists from universities, institutes, IIT Delhi and several other colleges.

