Punjab Cong revokes suspension of Zira MLA

The Congress Friday reinstated Kulbir Singh Zira, days after he was suspended for indiscipline following his public outburst at an event.

"The party has revoked the suspension of Kulbir Singh Zira," Congress said here.

Reacting to the development, said that he was thankful to Minister Amarinder Singh, and Congress in-charge

Zira's suspension was revoked ahead of a meeting of Punjab legislators, office bearers and party leaders here to chalk out party's strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting was attended by Amarinder Singh, and among others.

On January 16, taking serious note of his public outburst, the had suspended the lawmaker representing constituency for indiscipline.

The action was taken a few days after the MLA had left his party red-faced with his remarks at a district level function to administer oath to the newly elected Sarpanches (village heads) and Panches in Ferozepur.

Zira, on January 12, had boycotted the function in protest against the alleged "no action" against liquor contractors who were selling illicit liquor in Ferozepur.

He had also accused a few police officers including an of being in cahoots with the contractors.

The state unit had earlier issued a show cause notice to

However, the MLA told reporters on Friday here that he would continue to raise the issues of his constituency.

On his accusation against the top police officer, he said that the minister had already initiated a probe.

"I have apprised about the problems of my area," he said.

