Self-styled general of NSCN(K) Yung Aung faction apprehended in Nagaland

In a joint operation by the and Rifles, the "senior-most officer" of NSCN (K) faction, responsible for ambush on 40th Rifles leading to death of two soldiers, was apprehended in on Friday, sources said.

Two cadres of his outfit were also apprehended.

Acting on human and technical intelligence, the three were apprehended on Aboi-Mon Road, a source said.

"The self-styled general is the senior-most of the NSCN(K) faction operating in which is considered responsible for the ambush on 40 AR ( Rifles) in May where they had two fatal casualties," the source said.

