Widespread rainfall in Mumbai, Konkan between Tue-Thur: IMD

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The India Meteorological Centre Sunday predicted widespread rainfall in Mumbai and Konkan regions from Tuesday till Thursday.

However, the Marathwada region, generally considered Maharashtra's foodgrain-producing hub, will have a dry spell till Wednesday and then receive showers in isolated parts, it added.

Vidarbha and Madhya Maharashtra will receive low to medium intensity showers in some pockets, it said, adding that these would be the first showers of the south-west monsoon.

South-west monsoon in the state, where several tehsils are reeling under drought, has been delayed this year.

First Published: Sun, June 16 2019. 21:30 IST

