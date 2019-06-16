Widespread rainfall in Mumbai, Konkan between Tue-Thur: IMD

-
ALSO READ
Goa cops nab man with demonetised notes on board train
Railways to run 52 summer special trains on Mumbai-Goa route
Bridge near bustling Mumbai train station collapses; 5 hurt
Central Railways introduces technology to eliminate manual examination of trains
Goa: Train driver saves life of 4-year-old running on tracks
-
The India Meteorological Centre Sunday predicted widespread rainfall in Mumbai and Konkan regions from Tuesday till Thursday.
However, the Marathwada region, generally considered Maharashtra's foodgrain-producing hub, will have a dry spell till Wednesday and then receive showers in isolated parts, it added.
Vidarbha and Madhya Maharashtra will receive low to medium intensity showers in some pockets, it said, adding that these would be the first showers of the south-west monsoon.
South-west monsoon in the state, where several tehsils are reeling under drought, has been delayed this year.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU