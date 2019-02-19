Turkey court upholds convictions of opposition journalists

A Turkish appeals court on Tuesday upheld jail sentences against opposition journalists in a long-running case targeting the newspaper -- one of the few remaining dailies to oppose

Last year 14 former staff including journalists and executives were given multiple sentences for "aiding and abetting terror groups without being a member" but they remained free pending trial.

An appeals court in said it unanimously approved the sentences, and the reported that six former staff including would have to go back to prison.

Veteran and would remain free given time already served in jail, according to the daily.

But the remaining journalists who were given sentences of more than five years, including -- who is now an with the pro-Kurdish Peoples' -- will have to apply to the of Appeals, Cumhuriyet reported.

case has sparked global outrage over the state of press freedom in

According to the International Press Institute, 155 journalists and are in prison in Turkey, making it the country with the highest number of imprisoned journalists in the world.

After the convictions last year, Cumhuriyet was shaken by the resignation of several journalists in protest at management changes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)