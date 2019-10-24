JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Sonia Gandhi forms panel to discuss Maharashtra, Haryana post-poll scenario
Business Standard

Sena warns of stir if cotton procurement centres not started by Diwali

The party also said the government should give an assurance that the Cotton Crop of India (CCI) would buy cotton at Rs 5,500 per quintal

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

The pink bollworm has been damaging Maharashtra's cotton crop since the last two years.

Shiv Sena leader and farm activist Kishore Tiwari on Wednesday said his party would launch an agitation if the government fails to start cotton procurement centres before Diwali.

He also said that the government should give an assurance that the Cotton Crop of India (CCI) would buy cotton at Rs 5,500 per quintal, which is a guaranteed price.

"Arrival of cotton in kharif season in Maharashtra has already begun and the retailers are purchasing it at Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per quintal from debt-ridden farmers, even as the guaranteed price of cotton as declared by the government is Rs 5,500 per quintal," Tiwari said in a release.

"The brokers have started purchasing cotton below the MSP...Therefore, I urge the central government to start cotton procurement centers before Diwali and if the CCI fails to start buying cotton immediately at its collection centres in the state, thenthe Shiv Sena will launch an agitation," he added.

The past four to five years had been tough for cotton growers, he said, adding that in the recent times, the crisis of pink boll worms had devastated cotton farmers.
First Published: Thu, October 24 2019. 07:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU