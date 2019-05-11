JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Khattar gets relief from HC after poll officials refuse permission for night halt
Business Standard

Senior Congress leader Rajkumar Chauhan joins BJP

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Former Delhi minister and senior Congress leader Rajkumar Chauhan quit the party to join the BJP on Saturday, a day before the national capital votes in the parliamentary election.

Chauhan was upset with the Congress after he was denied ticket from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat. Delhi Congress working president Rajesh Lilothia has been fielded by the party from the seat.

The former four-time MLA and minister in the Sheila Dikshit government joined the BJP in the presence of its Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari and Union minister Vijay Goel.

Chauhan said he believed in the policies of Prime Minister Natendra Modi and would work to strengthen bonds of his Khatik community with the BJP.

Tiwari said the decision of Chauhan to quit the Congress "exposed" the party's policy.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 18:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU