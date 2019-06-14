Senior IAS officer briefs civil servants of Gambia

The challenges IAS officers face in the 21st century are no different from those of the 20th century which is "commitment to the larger public good against all odds", senior bureaucrat V told a delegation of civil servants from during a special training programme.

The motto I am ethical, I am accountable and I am the IAS is reflective of India's constitutional values that are deeply rooted in high moral tones with a universal dimension, he said.

and former cabinet addressed a 27-member delegation comprising permanent secretaries and deputy permanent secretaries of on 'Transparency and Accountability in Governance' at the for Good Governance in

The centre is conducting a special training programme for the senior civil servants from under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme.

In the chairman's remarks, Seth said the Right to Information enables improving governance in by bringing transparency in decisions regarding major contracts, settlement of disputes and clarity in land matters.

The large scale adoption of Aadhaar for subsidy disbursement has strengthened India's fight against corruption, he said.

The of India's governance has helped develop a process-driven governance, which is rule based and with adequate accountability, Seth said.

India's civil service practices includes mapping of career paths and continuous performance assessment, an official statement quoted him as saying.

Srinivas, who is additional in the department of administrative reforms and public grievances, said the bulwark of good governance policies are accountability, transparency, stakeholder participation, judicial framework and fight against corruption.

He deliberated on the constitutional provisions of articles 309, 310 and 311 dealing with services and the second administrative reforms commission's recommendation that article 309 Recruitment and Conditions of serving the Union and the State should be further strengthened to protect bonafide actions by civil servants.

India's fight against corruption is based on enhanced use of technology, increased transparency, greater stakeholder engagement, severe penalties with time-bound completion of disciplinary proceedings, credible deterrance with strong audit and accounting mechanisms, said Srinivas, who was the

During the discussions, the permanent secretaries of Gambia appreciated the progress made by in the areas of transparency and accountability with independent constitutional bodies like the Central Information Commission, the and the CAG.

They felt that it was an unique opportunity for Gambia's senior officials to understand the best practices of India's governance model.

The for Good Governance, India's leading training institution, has been training civil servants from a number of in and

Recently, the NCGG had entered into a collaboration with the Maldives Commission for capacity building of 1,000 Maldives civil servants over the next five years.

The agreement was signed during the visit of to Male on June 8.

The bears all expenses pertaining to the training program under ITEC.

The training of Gambia's permanent secretaries and deputy permanent secretaries represents an important step India- collaboration. The two week training programme is being held at and from June 10 to June 21.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)