K P Singh assumes charge as officiating DGP Haryana

K P Singh, of the 1985 batch, on Friday assumed the charge as officiating of Police (DGP)

The has assigned the charge of DGP, Haryana, to Singh, who is DG Human Rights Commission, in addition to his present duty, an official statement said.

According to an official order, has been assigned the charge of DGP of the police "till the finalisation of the ongoing process of regular appointment to the post as per guidelines of the Supreme Court".

The tenure of incumbent DGP B S Sandhu, who was scheduled to retire in September 2018 ended on January 31 after he was granted a three-month extension in service earlier.

The had on January 16 dismissed the pleas of five states, including Haryana, seeking modification of its order issued last year on the selection and appointment of of police (DGPs).

The apex court last month was hearing applications of various state governments, including Haryana, seeking implementation of their local laws regarding the selection and appointment of DGPs.

Sandhu was due to retire on December 31 last year after the extension, but was to continue to remain in office till January 31 this year, according to the earlier order of the

Several states were seeking modification of the apex court's earlier order directing all the states to mandatorily take the assistance of the in short-listing the names for appointing DGPs.

The top court had on July 3 last year passed a slew of directions on police reforms in the country and chronicled the steps for appointment of regular DGPs.

It said the states will have to send a list of senior police officers to the UPSC at least three months prior to the retirement of the incumbent DGP.

The commission will then prepare a panel and intimate the states, which in turn will immediately appoint one of the persons from that list.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)