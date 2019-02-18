JUST IN
Business Standard

Trinamool councillor shot at

Press Trust of India  |  Budge Budge (WB) 

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor of Budge Budge Municipality in the southern fringes of Kolkata was shot at and injured by unidentified miscreants inside a party office Monday evening, police said.

The incident came close on the heels of the gunning down of a TMC MLA in another district.

Mithun Tikadar, the councillor of ward number 20 of the municipality, was at the party office when two men came in a motorbike, went inside and shot him from point blank range, police said.

The two assailants fled the spot after throwing bombs outside the party office, TMC sources said.

"We have admitted him (Tikadar) to a private hospital. He has been hit at the abdomen and chest. His condition is serious," Deputy Chairman of Budge Budge Municipality Gautam Dasgupta told PTI.

The police have started an investigation into the case.

Krishnaganj MLA Satyajit Biswas was shot dead in the evening of February 9 inside a Saraswati puja marquee at Phoolbari village in Nadia district, about 15 kilometres from the Bangladesh border.

First Published: Mon, February 18 2019. 22:50 IST

