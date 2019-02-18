Trinamool councillor shot at

-
ALSO READ
Budge Budge Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Budge Budge Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.63 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Sealdah-Budge Budge train services resume
Trinamool Congress blames BJP for MLA Satyajit Biswas' murder
Another Trinamool leader killed in Bengal, party blames BJP
-
A Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor of Budge Budge Municipality in the southern fringes of Kolkata was shot at and injured by unidentified miscreants inside a party office Monday evening, police said.
The incident came close on the heels of the gunning down of a TMC MLA in another district.
Mithun Tikadar, the councillor of ward number 20 of the municipality, was at the party office when two men came in a motorbike, went inside and shot him from point blank range, police said.
The two assailants fled the spot after throwing bombs outside the party office, TMC sources said.
"We have admitted him (Tikadar) to a private hospital. He has been hit at the abdomen and chest. His condition is serious," Deputy Chairman of Budge Budge Municipality Gautam Dasgupta told PTI.
The police have started an investigation into the case.
Krishnaganj MLA Satyajit Biswas was shot dead in the evening of February 9 inside a Saraswati puja marquee at Phoolbari village in Nadia district, about 15 kilometres from the Bangladesh border.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU