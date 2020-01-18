Senior journalist, former MP Ashwini Chopra passes away at 63 due to cancer

Senior and former BJP MP Ashwini Chopra passed away at a private hospital in Gurgaon on Saturday after a prolonged illness. He was 63.

Chopra was suffering from 'terminal cancer' and had been admitted to the Medanta Hospital about three weeks ago. He passed away in the afternoon, sources said.

The media baron-turned was elected as an MP from Karnal, Haryana, in 2014. He was the editor of Punjab Kesari, Delhi.

Popularly known as 'Minna', he was a promising cricketer in his youth. Chopra leaves behind his wife and three children.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Congress president condoled the passing away of the former parliamentarian.

"Learnt about the sad demise of former BJP MP from Karnal and Editor of Punjab Kesari, Delhi, Ashwini Chopra," Khattar tweeted. "Your life as an able politician and a successful will continue to guide us all."



In her condolence message, Gandhi said Chopra's long and distinguished innings as an editor, and also as a social worker and MP shall be long remembered.

The Congress leader said Chopra's friendship cut across political boundaries and he was known for his forthright views on most issues undeterred by the Opposition he faced.