SP fields Mulayam from 'safest' Mainpuri LS seat

The on Friday released a list of six candidates for the polls in Uttar Pradesh, fielding party founder from its stronghold

Dharmendra Yadav will contest from Badaun, Akshay Yadav from Firozabad, Kamlesh Katheria from Etawah, Bhailal Kol from Robertsganj and from Bahraich, the party announced.

The list was signed by

The party left Mainpuri, described as its "safest" seat, from Mulayam Yadav, who is from Azamgarh right now.

He represented in the in 1996, 2004 and 2009. In the 2014 polls, contested from Azamgarh and and won both.

In Mainpuri, his victory margin was a massive 3.64 lakh votes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)