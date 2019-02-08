'We can now mourn': footballer Sala's family after body identified

The family of City Emiliano said Friday they could now begin after his body was formally identified following its recovery from a crashed plane in the Channel.

"We can now begin to mourn our son and our brother," the Argentinian player's family said in a statement, also thanking everyone involved in the effort to locate the submerged wreckage off

"We would like to thank you for all of your signs of affection and support in the most painful time of our life," the family said.

"To see everyone doing everything possible to join us in the search has been a precious help to us."



The family said their thoughts were also with the family of the 59-year-old pilot of the plane, David Ibbotson, whose body has not yet been found, saying "we hope the authorities do everything possible to find him".

had returned to to say goodbye to his teammates at and was flying to on January 21 to join up with his new club following his 17-million-euro (USD 19.3 million) transfer.

The plane, a Piper PA-46 Malibu, vanished from radar around 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)