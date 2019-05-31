Service affected on section of metro's Blue Line

Services were affected on a section of the Metro's Blue Line on Thursday night due to some technical issues.

The DMRC tweeted about the delay at about 8 pm.

"Delay in services between Noida Electronic City and Normal service on all lines," the DMRC said.

Blue Line's main corridor connects Noida Electronic City to Dwarka Sector 21 in

In another tweet, it said, "Normal services resumed at 9:20 pm" on the section.

Earlier in the day, services were briefly affected on a section ofthe Red Line of the DelhiMetro due to a minor fire close to railway tracks near Welcome stationon Thursday, officials said.

According to a DMRC official, speed of trains were slowed down as a precautionary measure.

"There was a fire in dry grass near the Indian railway tracks which is close to the There was slow movement of trains between Shahdara and Shastri Park briefly," he said.

The services were restored shortly after the fire was doused.

(DFS) officialsaid a call was received at 1.14 pm and one fire tender was sent to the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)