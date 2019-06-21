Services affected on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line

Services were affected on a section of the Metro's Yellow Line on Friday due to technical issues, the said.

The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in to in Gurgaon.

In its tweet, the Metro Rail Corporation said that "slow movement of trains from Kashmere Gate towards Rajiv Chowk".

There was also delay in service from towards Vidhan Sabha, it tweeted.

However, the services resumed on the stretch around 11.30 am.

In another tweet, the the said, "Normal services have resumed in the yellow line.

