BJP leads in 3 seats in J&K

The BJP is leading in three seats in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the trends.

and BJP is leading by over 3.46 lakh votes against candidate in Udhampur constituency.

Singh had defeated former Union and in 2014.

Sitting is leading by over 2.84 lakh votes against of the from the Jammu seat. Jugal has polled 8,31,919 votes, while Bhalla got 5,48,095 votes.

In Ladakh constituency, the BJP's Jamyang Tsering Namgyal is leading by over 11,000 votes against at the end of the latest round of counting.

Namgyal polled 40,727 votes against the 29,683 votes polled by Hussain.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)