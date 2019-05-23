BJP leads in 3 seats in J&K

-
ALSO READ
PDP, NC levelling baseless allegations against Guv adminstration: BJP
BJP using Raj Bhawan for 'rotation of seats' in J&K: Cong
Will win more than 3 out of 6 seats in J-K: Ram Madhav
Barring BJP, Kashmir parties bat for simultaneous LS, Assembly polls (News Analysis)
EC to convene meeting on Friday over assembly polls in J-K
-
The BJP is leading in three seats in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the Election Commission trends.
Union minister and BJP leader Jitendra Singh is leading by over 3.46 lakh votes against Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh in Udhampur constituency.
Singh had defeated former Union minister and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in 2014.
Sitting BJP MP Jugal Kishore is leading by over 2.84 lakh votes against Raman Bhalla of the Congress from the Jammu seat. Jugal has polled 8,31,919 votes, while Bhalla got 5,48,095 votes.
In Ladakh constituency, the BJP's Jamyang Tsering Namgyal is leading by over 11,000 votes against Independent candidate and journalist-turned-politician Sajjad Hussain at the end of the latest round of counting.
Namgyal polled 40,727 votes against the 29,683 votes polled by Hussain.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU