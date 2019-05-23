Chhattisgarh: BJP leads in 9 Lok Sabha seats, Congress in 2

The BJP is leading in nine out of the 11 seats in Chhattisgarh, while the ruling is ahead in the remaining two, according to the latest counting trends in the state.

The saffron party's showing in the elections is remarkable as just six months ago, it had received a severe drubbing at the hands of the in the assembly polls, marking an end to its 15-year-old rule in

In the last three polls since 2004, the BJP had won 10 of the 11 seats in the state each time.

According to trends available till now, BJP candidates are leading in nine parliamentary constituencies.

is leading over his opponent and by a whopping margin of 3,16,900 votes in the seat.

In the Durg seat, BJP's is ahead of Congress nominee Pratima Chandrakar by a huge margin of 3,57,315 votes.

In Rajnandgaon, BJP nominee Santosh Pandey is leading over Congress rival by 1,06,296 votes.

In the Raigarh (ST) seat, BJP candidate is leading over Congress nominee Laljeet Singh Rathiya by 65,934 votes, as per EC trends.

In the Surguja (ST) seat, BJP candidate is ahead of Congress's Khel Sai Singh by 1,52,099 votes.

In the Janjgir-Champa (SC) seat, BJP's Guharam Ajgalley is leading over Congress rival by 82326 votes.

In the Kanker (ST) seat, BJP's is ahead of Congress's Biresh Thakur by a thin margin of 4,967 votes, while in Bilaspur, BJP candidate is leading by 1,28,529 votes against his Congress rival

In Mahasamund, BJP's Chunnilal Sahu, who was initially trailing, has now taken a significant lead of 84,553 votes over his nearest Congress rival

The ruling Congress is leading in just two Lok Sabha seats - Bastar (ST) and Korba.

BJP's Jyotinand Dubey, who was leading over Congress candidate Jyotsana Mahant, the wife of Charandas Mahant, from Korba is now trailing by 8,217 votes.

In the Bastar (ST) seat, sitting Congress MLA Dipak Baij is ahead of BJP's Baiduram Kashyap by 39,812 votes.

The Naxal-affected state recorded a heavy 71.48 per cent voter turnout in the 11 Lok Sabha seats where polling was held in three phases - on April 11, 18 and 23.

Counting of votes was taken up Thursday morning.

Buoyed by the trends, the BJP said they reflect people's faith in

"This Lok Sabha poll was to re-elect The people of the country have once again shown faith in Modi ji.

"Works done in Modis five-year tenure are being compared to what was done in the 55-year rule of the Congress.

"People have given mandate for development," BJP national and former told reporters.

He said the people of have rejected policies of the six-month-old Congress government.

" had claimed to win all the 11 seats (for the Congress). People have rejected the Congress governments policies, schemes, of revenge and conspiracy.

"Law and order situation has collapsed in the state. The people of the state have taught a lesson to the Congress, added the former three-time

Meanwhile, state Congress Shailesh Nitin Trivedi claimed that despite 'Modi wave' in the entire country, the ruling party has performed well in the state.

"Despite Modi wave in the entire country, the Congress has improved its tally from the 2014 Lok Sabha election and is leading in two seats in the state.

"Credit for this goes to Congress workers, Trivedi said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)