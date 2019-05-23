Chhattisgarh: BJP leads in 9 Lok Sabha seats, Congress in 2

-
The BJP is leading in nine out of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, while the ruling Congress is ahead in the remaining two, according to the latest counting trends in the state.
The saffron party's showing in the Lok Sabha elections is remarkable as just six months ago, it had received a severe drubbing at the hands of the Congress in the assembly polls, marking an end to its 15-year-old rule in Chhattisgarh.
In the last three Lok Sabha polls since 2004, the BJP had won 10 of the 11 seats in the state each time.
According to trends available till now, BJP candidates are leading in nine parliamentary constituencies.
State BJP vice-president Sunil Soni is leading over his Congress opponent and Raipur Mayor Pramod Dubey by a whopping margin of 3,16,900 votes in the Raipur seat.
In the Durg seat, BJP's Vijay Baghel is ahead of Congress nominee Pratima Chandrakar by a huge margin of 3,57,315 votes.
In Rajnandgaon, BJP nominee Santosh Pandey is leading over Congress rival Bholaram Sahu by 1,06,296 votes.
In the Raigarh (ST) seat, BJP candidate Gomtee Sai is leading over Congress nominee Laljeet Singh Rathiya by 65,934 votes, as per EC trends.
In the Surguja (ST) seat, BJP candidate Renuka Singh is ahead of Congress's Khel Sai Singh by 1,52,099 votes.
In the Janjgir-Champa (SC) seat, BJP's Guharam Ajgalley is leading over Congress rival Ravi Bhardwaj by 82326 votes.
In the Kanker (ST) seat, BJP's Mohan Mandavi is ahead of Congress's Biresh Thakur by a thin margin of 4,967 votes, while in Bilaspur, BJP candidate Arun Sao is leading by 1,28,529 votes against his Congress rival Atal Shrivastav.
In Mahasamund, BJP's Chunnilal Sahu, who was initially trailing, has now taken a significant lead of 84,553 votes over his nearest Congress rival Dhanendra Sahu.
The ruling Congress is leading in just two Lok Sabha seats - Bastar (ST) and Korba.
BJP's Jyotinand Dubey, who was leading over Congress candidate Jyotsana Mahant, the wife of Assembly Speaker Charandas Mahant, from Korba is now trailing by 8,217 votes.
In the Bastar (ST) seat, sitting Congress MLA Dipak Baij is ahead of BJP's Baiduram Kashyap by 39,812 votes.
The Naxal-affected state recorded a heavy 71.48 per cent voter turnout in the 11 Lok Sabha seats where polling was held in three phases - on April 11, 18 and 23.
Counting of votes was taken up Thursday morning.
Buoyed by the trends, the BJP said they reflect people's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"This Lok Sabha poll was to re-elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The people of the country have once again shown faith in Modi ji.
"Works done in Modis five-year tenure are being compared to what was done in the 55-year rule of the Congress.
"People have given mandate for development," BJP national vice-president and former chief minister Raman Singh told reporters.
He said the people of Chhattisgarh have rejected policies of the six-month-old Congress government.
"Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had claimed to win all the 11 seats (for the Congress). People have rejected the Congress governments policies, schemes, politics of revenge and conspiracy.
"Law and order situation has collapsed in the state. The people of the state have taught a lesson to the Congress, added the former three-time chief minister.
Meanwhile, state Congress media wing head Shailesh Nitin Trivedi claimed that despite 'Modi wave' in the entire country, the ruling party has performed well in the state.
"Despite Modi wave in the entire country, the Congress has improved its tally from the 2014 Lok Sabha election and is leading in two seats in the state.
"Credit for this goes to Congress workers, Trivedi said.
