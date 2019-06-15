7 die while cleaning septic tank in Gujarat hotel

As many as seven persons were asphyxiated to death in the wee hours of Saturday while cleaning the tank of a highway hotel in central Gujarat's district.

The police said the incident occurred much after midnight at in Fartikui village of Dabhoi tehsil, some 30 km from city. Those killed included four workers and three employees of the hotel.

The police told reporters that 47-year-old was the first to go inside the tank. Others outside got worried when he did not come out for some time despite being called by them. Ashok Harijan, 45, then entered to look for Mahesh, followed by 23-year-old and Mahesh Harijan, 25.

When the four workers didn't come out, the three employees of the hotel, Vijay Chaudhary, and Ajay Vasava, all 22 years old, went inside and reportedly fell unconscious and later died after inhaling toxic fumes.

Their bodies were pulled out after three hours of effort by fire brigade staff of the Municipal Corporation who had to go there since the did not have the equipment to rescue the seven people inside.

An offence of negligence has been registered against the owner of the hotel, Hassan Abbas Bhoraniya, who was arrested in the morning.

The workers hailed from the nearby Thuvavi village.

The has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased. In an official press release, the government stated that it had asked the police to initiate tough action against the hotel owner.

--IANS

desai/arm

