JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

AMMK firm on dislodging AIADMK govt, says Thanga Tamilselvan

BJP, RSS & Modi have hatred for my family: Rahul Gandhi
Business Standard

It seems wiser to let go: Arunoday Singh announces split from wife

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Actor Arunoday Singh on Saturday announced that he and his wife of over two years, Lee Elton, have decided to part ways.

The 36-year-old actor shared the news of his separation on Instagram.

"I haven't been writing or posting for a while. There's a reason for it, a rather sad one: My marriage seems to be over.

"Turns out we were very good at love, but couldn't survive reality. Despite our best efforts, professional counselling, and a current trial separation, nothing seems to have helped bridge the fundamental differences that have emerged between us. It seems wiser to let go. I think we both deserve better. We shall try to resolve this with compassion and dignity," Arunoday said in a statement posted on his official Instagram account.

The actor and Elton had tied the knot in December 2016 as per Hindu rituals in a grand ceremony in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU