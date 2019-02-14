Shah says terror attack in Pulwama an 'act of cowardice'

on Thursday termed the terror attack that killed 30 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's district as an "act of cowardice" and asserted that security forces will defeat those involved in terrorist activities.

"Pained beyond words by the terror attack on our soldiers in (J&K). It is an act of cowardice. My deepest condolences are with the families of our soldiers who have lost their lives. Our forces will remain firm against such acts of terror and defeat them," he said in a tweet.

At least 30 CRPF personnel were killed in when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in, one of the worst terror strikes in the state in recent years, officials said.

