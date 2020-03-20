JUST IN
Business Standard

Sheena Bora murder: Peter Mukerjea released from Mumbai jail after 4 years

The release came after the six-week stay on the Bombay High Court order granting the former media baron bail in the murder case ended on Thursday

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Indrani Mukerjea, Peter Mukerjea, Sheena Bora, Murder
Sheena Bora murder case accused Peter Mukerjea on Friday walked out of the Arthur Road prison here after spending over four years behind bars.

The release came after the six-week stay on the Bombay High Court order granting the former media baron bail in the murder case ended on Thursday with the CBI not moving an appeal before the Supreme Court.

First Published: Fri, March 20 2020. 21:16 IST

