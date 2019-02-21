Rajasthan hands TN defeat in opener

with a strokeful unbeaten 78 (52 balls, 6X4, 4X6) starred in Rajasthan's emphatic 53-run win over in a Group 'B' match of the T20 tournament, which began here Thursday.

Sent into bat, recovered well from 7 for 2 to post a score of 181 for 4 in 20 overs with Lomror leading the way and handy contributions from T N Dhillon (38, 19 balls, 1X4, 4X6), Aditya N Garhwal (30, 21 balls, 4X4, 1X6) and Chetan Bist (28).

In reply, was bowled out for 128 in the final over.

M S Washington Sundar, coming back from injury, got M N Singh (1) off the final ball of the first over as got off to a good start.

Four balls later, the experienced bowled the Abhishek Tanwar for a duck as slipped to 7 for 2.

The left-handed Lomror, who walked in at the fall of Robin Bist, went about steadying the ship and played shots whenever he got the chance to.

First, he was involved in a 42-run stand with Garhwal, before the latter fell to leg-spinner M Ashwin.

Tamil Nadu kept the batsmen in check with his clever variations but went wicketless, conceding 26 runs in his quota of four overs.

Lomror put on 51 runs with Chetan Bist and his 81-run association with Dhillon for the fifth wicket, made things difficult for Tamil Nadu.

The and his partner (Dhillon) went on the offensive, blasting 81 runs in the last 5.4 overs as the TN bowlers bore the brunt.

Lomror hammered four sixes as did Dhillon to power to a formidable total.

Chasing a stiff target for victory, Tamil Nadu lost newcomer C for 6 with the score at 18.

Wickets fell at regular intervals as Rajasthan bowlers led by (3 for 30) and S K K Ahmed (3 for 14) never allowed the Tamil Nadu batsmen to get going.

Young with 21 (19 balls, 2X4, 1X6) was the top-scorer as the team collapsed to 128 all out in 19.5 overs.

In other matches, champions beat by three wickets and defeated by 13 runs.

Brief scores: Rajasthan 181 for 4 in 20 overs (Mahipal Lomror 78 not out, T M Dhillon 38 not out) beat Tamil Nadu 128 all out in 19.5 overs ( 23, S K K Ahmed 3 for 14, 3 for 30).

Points: Rajasthan: 4, TN: 0. 146 for 8 in 20 overs (Axar Patel 48) beat 133 for 8 in 20 overs (Punit Bist 56, Piyush Chawla 3 for 17).

Points: Gujarat: 4, Meghalaya: 0. 167 for 8 in 20 overs (E C Sen 52, N A Sharma 36, S B Wagh 3 for 32) lost to 171 for 7 in 20 overs (Atharva Taide 43, J M Sharma 37).

Points: Vidarbha:4, Himachal: 0.

