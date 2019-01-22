Shimla, Manali receive heavy snowfall

Himachal Pradesh's capital city and other tourist places of the state like Manali, and received heavy snowfall since the wee hours Tuesday, the meteorological department said.

received 5 cm snowfall till 8.30 am and it is likely to continue during the day, MeT Centre said.

Besides received 5 cm snowfall, Kothi 20 cm, Saluni 6 cm and Kalpa 7.4 cm snowfall till 8.30 am, he said.

Tourists in large numbers gathered at the historical Ridge and Mall road in Shimla to enjoy snowfall.

Meanwhile, cold wave conditions intensified across the state as widespread rain and snowfall occurred during the last 24 hours.

Ghamroor received the highest 62.8 mm rainfall followed by Dharamsala 47.4 mm rainfall, Kangra 39.6 mm, Palampur 32 mm, Saluni 25 mm, Kheri 28 mm, Banjar 33 mm, Kasauli 40.5 mm, Dharampur 30.2 mm, Jogindernagar 25 mm, Naina Devi 32 mm, Una 21.8 mm and Shimla received 13.2 mm rainfall.

Light to moderate rain and snowfall is expected at some places Wednesday as well, weatherman said.

Fresh snowfall and rain also brought down the minimum temperature in most parts of the state.

The minimum temperature in Dalhousie and was minus 1.8 and minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The state capital Shimla recorded a minimum of 0.7 degree Celsius followed by Kalpa at minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, the MeT added.

