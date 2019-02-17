Shootings kill eight in eastern DR Congo

Eight people died in three shootings in Goma, eastern DR Congo, the said Sunday, while others complained authorities were slow to react to violence in province.

"In (district), there was shooting last night. Five people were killed and more injured. In Katoy, one was killed near a petrol station and further north towards Buhene two people were killed," told AFP, adding that investigations were under way.

Benin Butatunda, of a youth association charged meanwhile that "assaillants fired on passers-by. Authorities did not intervene in time to save human lives.

"There is much tension here in The population is angry at the authorities' lethargy," said.

The shootings came as Martin Fayulu, controversially beaten by fellow opposition candidate in the December 30 presidential election, was in the province for a meeting at Butembo, 266 km (165 miles) from

